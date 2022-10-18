Helping Florida Families

The BABY DJ charity program began 30 years ago when iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXXL (XL 106.7)/ORLANDO morning show host JOHNNY MAGIC, was inspired to provide assistance to families of economic disadvantage in Central FLORIDA.

This year, along with WHEATLY REALTY GROUP, they presented the 1st Annual Golf Tournament at BELLA COLLINA COUNTRY CLUB. The event was held yesterday (10/17).

XL106.7 PD JEREMY RICE said, "What JOHNNY does for the kids and families in ORLANDO and surrounding communities is amazing. Year after year, he puts his heart and efforts into helping those that need it the most. It’s an honor to work with this incredible man!"

MAGIC added, "The BABY DJ Program started at XL 30 years ago. We actually run the foundation. To have the community come and support those in need is the true meaning of using radio the right way."





(L-R) Dominic; Baby DJ CEO/WXXL Morning Host Johnny Magic; WXXL PD Jeremy Rice; Morning Show Member Sondra Rae; WTKS-HD2 PD D-Strong; Morning Show Member Brian Grimes; Ric Austin, Elektra Records





