-
WXXL (XL106.7)/Orlando And Baby DJ Foundation Present 1st Annual Golf Tournament
October 18, 2022 at 10:25 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The BABY DJ charity program began 30 years ago when iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXXL (XL 106.7)/ORLANDO morning show host JOHNNY MAGIC, was inspired to provide assistance to families of economic disadvantage in Central FLORIDA.
This year, along with WHEATLY REALTY GROUP, they presented the 1st Annual Golf Tournament at BELLA COLLINA COUNTRY CLUB. The event was held yesterday (10/17).
XL106.7 PD JEREMY RICE said, "What JOHNNY does for the kids and families in ORLANDO and surrounding communities is amazing. Year after year, he puts his heart and efforts into helping those that need it the most. It’s an honor to work with this incredible man!"
MAGIC added, "The BABY DJ Program started at XL 30 years ago. We actually run the foundation. To have the community come and support those in need is the true meaning of using radio the right way."