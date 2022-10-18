Country Fest

COUNTRY FEST 2023, the nation's largest three-day Country music and camping festival, has announced its dates and headliners. Set for JUNE 22nd - 24th in CADOTT, WI, the event will feature headliners ZAC BROWN BAND, DAN + SHAY and JON PARDI, as well as BILLY CURRINGTON, BRETT ELDREDGE and RUSSELL DICKERSON.

“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” said festival promoter and GM WADE ASHER. “If you grew up in WISCONSIN, FRIDAY nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheering for the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of WISCONSIN-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield … and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”

The party in a hayfield will incorporate more than 50 bands, five stages and 7,000 campsites. See the full lineup here.

« see more Net News