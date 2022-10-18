New Podcasts

iHEARTMEDIA and the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE have hit the air with the NFL PODCAST NETWORK's fall programming lineup. Featured will be "The Season With PETER SCHRAGER" with "Good Morning Football" host PETER SCHRAGER, "El Huddle", the NFL's flagship podcast for its Latino fanbase, and "NFL Players: Second Acts" with former players CHARLES TILLMAN and ROMAN HARPER interviewing former NFL greats. Also, former players EMMANUEL SANDERS and NATE BURLESON will be joining the NFL PODCAST NETWORK later this season.

iHEARTPODCASTS Pres. WILL PEARSON commented, "The football season is an exciting time for fans across the country and the world, and we’re thrilled to continue our exclusive podcast partnership with the NFL, debuting a new lineup of exciting programming that complements, highlights and analyzes all the action on and off the field. Our listeners can’t get enough of the NFL PODCAST NETWORK and we’re so excited for what’s to come over the next few years as our partnership continues to grow together."

NFL VP, Head Of Business Operations and Club Media MEREDITH BATTIN added, "We are excited about the opportunity to expand the NFL PODCAST NETWORK and reach new audiences with the addition of compelling new shows to our strong existing lineup. Heading into this season, we held an intention to tap into the player community to help grow our podcast offerings as well as utilize the deep NFL Media talent roster, and with this fall lineup and the continued partnership with iHEARTMEDIA, we feel that we have greatly succeeded."

