Joe Bullard Wine On The River

iHEARTMEDIA/MOBILE's fifth annual "JOE BULLARD WINE ON THE RIVER" event will take place on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 22nd from 4-7p (ET) at COOPER RIVERSIDE PARK. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local charity AUBREIGH'S ARMY FOUNDATION 328, an organization committed to providing funding to help find a CURE FOR DIPG and to help newly diagnosed families indirectly with travel expenses, hospital stays, bills, or wherever help is needed.

iHEARTMEDIA/MOBILE stations, including Country WKSJ, AC KXMA (MIX 99.9), Urban WRGV (107.3 THE BEAT), Classic Rock WRKH (96.1 THE ROCKET) Active Rock WTKX (TK101), News WNTM (NEWSRADIO710) and Sports W258AY (SPORTS TALK 99.5) will promote the event on-air, on the stations’ websites and via social media, encouraging listeners to attend. On-air personalities SHELBY MITCHELL, BILL BLACK, MARY BOOTH, UNCLE HENRY, ARIEL, CRASH and others will also attend. Live entertainment throughout the event will be provided by the SOUL BAND.

For tickets, a list of food and beverage vendors and more information, listeners can go to WineOnTheRiverMobile.com.

