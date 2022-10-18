WJCT

WJCT, INC. Non-Comm WJCT /JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE), JACKSONVILLE, FL, has joined the VUHAUS GROUP. WJCT will curate a new local page on the NPR LIVE SESSIONS website with their local music video content.

WJCT joins 21 of the most influential public media outlets as a member of VUHAUS GROUP, anetwork of public radio and television stations and national radio shows that share a common mission to support emerging and local artists.

WJCT Arts & Culture Editor MATTHEW SHAW, commented, "We're thrilled for the JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE to join the NPR LIVE SESSIONS community, Collectively, the nearly two-dozen NPR LIVE SESSIONS stations provide an unmatched platform for music discovery. And, individually, each station offers a window into their own music scene. It's an honor and a privilege to do the same for JACKSONVILLE."

Added VUHAUS GROUP Brand Mgr. MIKE HENRY, “The JACKSONVILLE MUSIC EXPERIENCE is the first station from FLORIDA to join VUHAUS GROUP and to appear on NPR LIVE SESSIONS. Their aggressive music strategy includes three HD music channels and a commitment to local music through a busy in-studio performance schedule in the biggest sound stage I’ve ever seen. We welcome them to our growing public radio music discovery network.”

