Billie Eilish

BILLIE EILISH announced two special hometown shows – "Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore" – as a celebration to her highly successful global tour this year. Produced by LIVE NATION, the two shows take place this DECEMBER 15th and 16th at the KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA.

The tour has partnered with TICKETMASTER’s VERIFIED FAN platform for these shows. Fans can register now through SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd at 11:59p (PT) here for the VERIFIED FAN presale. Registered fans who receive a unique code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25th at 10a (PT) though 10p (PT). Remaining tickets will go onsale WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26th at 10a (PT) at BillieEilish.com.

