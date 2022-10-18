'The Grunge Garage'

BOB STEI’s weekly '90’s Britpop and Grunge program, “The Grunge Garage,” has signed on with FISHNET SYNDICATION to increase the program’s affiliates and address advertising needs. “The Grunge Garage” is about to celebrate its second anniversary and is carried on almost 60 stations globally.

Commented STEI, “This was the next step I had been looking for. I am so excited to partner with an established company and can’t wait to see the growth of the show.”

Added FISHNET partner MIKE TYLER, "Another fantastic, well-produced show is signed by FISHNET SYNDICATION with an established affiliate base. We are always happy with our growth of great programming."

STEI started as an intern at the late WNEW-FM in NEW YORK while attending MANHATTAN COLLEGE. He has worked at several stations on and off the air and currently cyber tracks mornings on KKDJ/FRESNO and evenings at KBSZ/PHOENIX.

"The Grunge Garage" is available for free to affiliates via barter. To get this show on your station, contact MIKE TYLER at dallasmt@aol.com or (214) 281-8473.

To link to demo, go here.

« see more Net News