Scotty McCreery Episode Premiered Today

"CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS" returned TODAY (10/18) for its third season via CMT's YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK channels. With new episodes dropping each week, the season kicks off with TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' SCOTTY McCREERY sharing stripped-back versions of "Damn Strait," "Five More Minutes," "You Time," and his current single, "It Matters To Her." Two members of his band join him for the fireside performance. See the full episode here.

Upcoming episodes will include artists CHARLEY CROCKETT, ELLE KING, JESSIE JAMES DECKER, LAINEY WILSON and WARREN ZEIDERS. WILSON's appearance includes a crossover with her character on PARAMOUNT NETWORK's YELLOWSTONE.

“We are thrilled to welcome this group of artists as part of our third season of CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS on digital,” said CMT VP/Digital & Social Media, MELISSA GOLDBERG. “Not only do they represent the breadth of the genre, but their talent of storytelling through song, especially in this fireside format, creates a unique experience for the fans that is amazing to witness on screen.”

