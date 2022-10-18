ONErpm: Amplifier Adds Transparency.

ONERPM has introduced AMFPLIFIER, a proprietary marketing campaign management system, that provides creators with on-demand information and transparency regarding their marketing campaigns and associated costs being executed by ONERPM’s marketing and promotional teams around the world.

With AMPLIFIER, artists can see precisely which marketing initiatives their dedicated ONERPM marketing teams are executing — while ONERPM in turn can also assign artists tasks that they access within their ONERPM dashboard — ensuring all parties are on the same page as they work collaboratively. This access to how marketing campaigns are executed, combined with detailed business intelligence data in real time, gives creators the autonomy to better manage and understand their day-to-day marketing needs, build on current campaigns, and improve future launch strategies.

AMPLIFIER consists of 137 pre-defined marketing tasks assigned to ONERPM’s marketing teams and another 47 tasks assigned to artist teams. Tasks are organized across multiple marketing verticals such as DSP, direct-to-fan, on-platform advertising, public relations, radio promotions, OOH advertising, YOUTUBE channel and video optimization, and much more, as well as pre-release and post-release activations with completion due dates.

AMPLIFIER is also available to ONERPM’s DIY artists, but simplified down to 29 specific tasks designed for a step-by-step approach accompanied by a tutorial and best practices guides. Since the beta launch of AMPLIFIER, over 35,000 DIY campaigns have been created and completed. DIY releases with campaigns outperformed those without AMPLIFIER by 129% on average in terms of streams during the month of SEPTEMBER. Future versions of AMPLIFIER for the DIY tier will incorporate AI and Machine Learning to deliver a more bespoke experience.

Commented ONERPM CEO EMMANUEL ZUNZ, “We believe that transparency is one of the keys to an artist’s success. Information is power, and while initially AMPLIFIER helped our teams better manage their workflow, this new iteration is much more robust and results-oriented as it allows us to better collaborate with our clients, while giving them powerful insights on the work we do here at ONERPM, and the corresponding impact on their business."

ONERPM clients have already taken notice of the impact AMPLIFIER has had on their marketing strategies, with JUAN GOMEZ, manager of BRYTIAGO, calling the platform “very friendly and without a doubt one of the most complete on the market today.” ONERPM artist DENUM JONES described the experience of using the platform as an independent artist, stating “being able to sign in, and within seconds, see where’s everything going and why just brings another level of comfort to being an independent artist.”

« see more Net News