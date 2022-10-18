Charese Fruge, Corey Foley

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks with COREY FOLEY, co-host of iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3)/SAN FRANCISCO’s ‘MARCUS & COREY’ morning show.

Discussing her roles as an influencer throughout the BAY AREA, FOLEY said, “Over the past couple of decades, I’ve teamed up with our wonderful listeners across many different markets to help raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for organizations like 3 DAY, SUSAN G. KOMEN, and THE AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY. I’m all about the funny, but giving back in a meaningful way is really where a morning show can have the most direct and positive impact with our listenership.”

Every week, ALL ACCESS’ CHARESE FRUGE puts the focus on one of the many women making it happen in our many related businesses. This week, find out about COREY FOLEY. Read her story here.

« see more Net News