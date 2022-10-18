Little Simz (Photo: Facebook)

LITTLE SIMZ has won the 2022 MERCURY PRIZE for the best album of the year by a BRITISH or IRISH artist.

The ceremony was held at the EVENTIM APOLLO in LONDON last night after being postponed last month following the death of the QUEEN.

The winning album, "Sometimes I Might Be Introvert" (AGE 101/AWAL), has UK sales to date of 45,473, according to the OFFICIAL CHARTS COMPANY. It peaked at #4 in the albums chart -- a commercial breakthrough for the UK rap star, who won a BRIT earlier this year.

The award ceremony was once again hosted by LAUREN LAVERNE, with AMAZON MUSIC the digital music partner.

Broadcast live on BBC RADIO 6 MUSIC and BBC FOUR, there were performances by LITTLE SIMZ, FERGUS McCREADIE, GWENNO, JESSIE BUCKLEY & BERNARD BUTLER, JOY CROOKES, KOJEY RADICAL, NOVA TWINS, SAN FENDER, SELF ESTEEM, WET LEG and YARD ACT.

A filmed live performance of HARRY STYLES' "As It Was" was part of the BBC FOUR broadcast. STYLES is in the midst of his tour and unable to attend.

Last year's winning album, ARLO PARKS' "Collapsed In Sunbeams" (TRANSGRESSIVE/PIAS), has sales to date of 75,520.

