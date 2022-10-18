-
VSiN Adds KEGL (97.1 The Freak)/Dallas, WAIO (Radio 95.1)/Rochester As Affiliates
by Perry Michael Simon
October 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Sports betting network VSiN has added two large iHEARTMEDIA-owned affiliates to its roster.
Adding VSiN for four hours on SATURDAY and five on SUNDAY is iHEARTMEDIA Sports-Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS, which recently flipped from Active Rock.
Adding VSiN on weekday overnights and in several weekend slots is iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER.