New Affiliates

Sports betting network VSiN has added two large iHEARTMEDIA-owned affiliates to its roster.

Adding VSiN for four hours on SATURDAY and five on SUNDAY is iHEARTMEDIA Sports-Talk KEGL (97.1 THE FREAK)/DALLAS, which recently flipped from Active Rock.

Adding VSiN on weekday overnights and in several weekend slots is iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER.

