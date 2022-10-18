Ozzy Giveaway Supports Save The Music Foundation

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning rocker OZZY OSBOURNE has teamed with online fundraising platform OMAZE and SpeedKore Performance Group to give away a custom DODGE DEMON to one lucky customer, which will help support "Save The Music Foundation." The promotion will run through DECEMBER 23rd.

OSBOURNE said, "Having worked with so many great players over the years, I hope we can raise some money to support Save The Music’s mission to encourage the next generation of musicians."

Participants can donate to "Save The Music Foundation" and enter for the chance to win the custom DODGE DEMON upgraded by SpeedKore. Check out the video OSBOURNE has unveiled in support of the sweepstakes here, and to enter the sweepstakes for the DODGE DEMON, click here.

