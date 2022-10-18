Robert Gordon (Photo: Facebook)

ROBERT GORDON, a rockabilly revivalist who was a fixture on NEW YORK's '70s rock scene as a member of TUFF DARTS, passed away TUESDAY at the age of 75 after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

CLEOPATRA RECORDS VP MATT GREEN wrote, “CLEPATRA RECORDS would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with ROBERT and will miss his powerful baritone vocal as well as his focused dedication to his music.”

GORDON's final album, "Hellafied," for which he was teamed again with longtime collaborators, guitarist CHRIS SPEDDING and ex-BLUE OYSTER CULT drummer ALBERT BOUCHARD, features new original songs from the singer alone (“One Day Left”), along with several others co-penned with BOUCHARD and MARK BARKAN.

With his D.A. pompadour and '50s clothing, GORDON's powerful vocal, taste in collaborators such as SPEDDING, LINK WRAY and DANNY GATTON, GORDON influenced the likes of BRIAN SETZER and STRAY CATS with his love of rockabilly.

Born MARCH 29th, 1947 in BETHESDA, MD, GORDON idolized the likes of EDDIE COCHRAN, GENE VINCENT and ELVIS PRESELY. GORDON joined the NATIONAL GUARD to avoid the VIETNAM draft, got married when he was 19, and had two children. By 1970, GORDON moved with his family to NEW YORK CITY to open a clothing boutique, but latched onto the punk-rock revolution taking place in NEW YORK at the time as a member of TUFF DARTS, recording on ATLANTIC RECORDS' 1976 compilation, "Live At CBGB," on a song called "Slash.".

When producer/songwriter RICHARD GOTTEHRER heard the band's cover of ELVIS PRESLEY's "One Night," he convinced GORDON to make a roots rock and roll album. The two teamed on 1977’s “ROBERT GORDON with LINK WRAY” and followed with “Fresh Fish Special,” an album that not only featured the JORDINAIRES, but BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, who contributed the song “Fire” to the sessions and played keyboards on the track.

GORDON signed to RCA label, debuting with the "Rock Billy Boogie” in 1979, followed by “Bad Boy.” GORDON's 1981 album “Are You Gonna Be the One” and its MTV-favored hit single “Someday, Someway,” penned by MARSHALL CRENSHAW, saw another side of the performer. Not long after the release of that album, GORDON contributed songs to the soundtrack of “The Loveless,” KATHRYN BIGELOW's debut as a director.

Parting ways with RCA, GORDON recorded for VICEROY (1994’s “All For The Love Of Rock ‘N’ Roll”), JUNGLE (2004’s “Satisfied Mind”), RYKODISC (2007’s PRESLEY tribute “It’s Now Or Never” with SPEDDING), LANARK (2014’s “I’m Coming Home”) and CLEOPATRA for his most recent studio recording, 2020’s aptly-titled “Rockabilly for Life.”

