New Deal

PINTEREST has unveiled a deal with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, MERLIN, and BMG, to bring their artists and music on the platform. Through these new deals, users will now be able to add tracks from ED SHEERAN, SILK SONIC, ANITTA, and many more to their Idea Pins.

PINTEREST Chief Content Officer MALIK DUCARD commented, "Music plays a vital role in elevating storytelling and empowering storytellers, creators, and Pinners who inspire the world every day on PINTEREST. We are thrilled to partner with WARNER MUSIC GROUP, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, MERLIN, and BMG to bring the latest music tracks to our platform and elevate the content and inspiration created on PINTEREST."

WMG Chief Digital Officer & EVP, Business Development OANA RUXANDRA added, "The future of media will be founded on music. WMG, including our publishing partners at WARNER CHAPPELL, is incredibly excited to partner with PINTEREST to help inspire their users to engage, design, and imagine. Together, the creative potential for PINTEREST audiences will be virtually endless."

MERLIN CEO JEREMY SIROTA said, "This partnership has been a truly collaborative process to visualize how PINTEREST creators can make music a more integral part of their experience on the platform. We are excited to make independent music part of PINTEREST’s exciting feature. MERLIN members are excited to see the content that emerges from it."

This partnership expands PINTEREST’s existing royalty-free music library to include licensed popular tracks powered by the B2B digital music solutions platform, 7DIGITAL. It will enable the PINTEREST community to access a global catalog of music. In addition, RUMBLEFISH is providing music metadata and license management services to PINTEREST.

