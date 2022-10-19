New Ranker

PODTRAC has added a new chart ranking podcast sales networks. The measurement firm already provides charts for the top networks and publishers based on unique monthly audience and global downloads and streams, and the new chart uses the same metrics, and measures only networks using PODTRAC's opt-in measurement platform for the full month. WONDERY leads the initial chart for SEPTEMBER 2022, which only shows four ranked networks and is missing many of the largest sales operations.

The SEPTEMBER 2022 rankings by unique monthly audience:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK (369 shows)

2. ACAST (37,195 shows)

3. LIBSYN ADVERTISECAST (389 shows)

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK NEWS (367 shows)

The rankings are the same for global downloads and streams except that ACAST is not ranked because its downloads are only published after the company issues its quarterly reports.

