Happy Birthday wishes on FRIDAY (10/21) to AZOFF MUSIC MANAGEMENT's RICHARD PALMESE, KKMJ/AUSTIN PD ALEX O’NEAL, syndicated Host/Mixer BAKA BOYZ’ ERIC VIDAL, KALC/DENVER's SHREVE HICKS, retired KCCL/SACRAMENTO’s JOEY MITCHELL, ORR AUDIO's PAUL ORR, WTDR-WSYA/OXFORD, AL PD GRADY SAPP, broadcast management vet NANCY VAETH-DUBROFF, WZVA/MARION, VA GM DEEDY BROOKS, former TOWNSQUARE/POUGHKEEPSIE OM JOE LIMARDI, former WHHY/MONTGOMERY PD JAY RIO, KSSN/LITTLE ROCK PD JESS JENNINGS, BMLG RECORDS’ ANDREW THOEN, DANCE SHOW WITH MJR host MICHAEL JOHN ROACH, KZFM/CORPUS CHRISTI’s DJ CHRIS FONSECA, KEY NETWORKS CRO DENNIS GREEN, WSNY/COLUMBUS’ STACY MCKAY, MID-WEST FAMILY/SPRINGFIELD, IL OM PERRY STONE, and to WDLD/HAGERSTOWN, MD Content Dir. MIKE SHRIVER.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (10/22), INTERSCOPE Crossover Promotion honcho NINO CUCCINELLO, voice goddess RANDY THOMAS, KNDA/CORPUS CHRISTI PD ED OCANAS, iHEARTMEDIA/NASHVILLE Engineer JEFF BATTEN, BARNSTABLE/GARDEN CITY Chief Eng. JOHN BENNETT, SALEM's VP/Dir. Spoken Word PHIL BOYCE, DMR INTERACTIVE Pres./COO TRIPP ELDREDGE, CHEZ/OTTAWA APD/MD MORGAN PRUE, retired PRIME HITS MARKETING & PROMOTIONS' RALPH WIMMER, former KDKB/PHOENIX MD DOC ELLIS, THE RENDEZVOUS and WCHI/CHICAGO's ANGI TAYLOR, WNDD-WNDT-WNDN/GAINESVILLE’s CHRIS DECARLO, WSRV/ATLANTA’s DEBRA GREEN, former COLD RIVER RECORDS SVP/Promotion & Artist Development JOHN ETTINGER, WOKV-A/JACKSONVILLE News Dir. RICH JONES, WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE VP/Streaming TIM FOISSET, LEIGHTON//ST. CLOUD OM and KCLD PD JJ HOLIDAY, NEUHOFF/LAFAYETTE, IN VP/GM MIKE SHAMUS, and KKGQ/WICHITA’s TRACE TAUL.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (10/23), retired record exec MIKE JACOBS, KDAY/LOS ANGELES' PJ BUTTA, former ALL ACCESS Rock guy-turned food and wine entrepreneur DOUG LAGAMBINA, KPTT/DENVER’s J.R., WELJ-WUXL/NEW LONDON PD KEVIN PALANA, WSPK/POUGHKEEPSIE APD SKY WALKER, MIRAMAX President/Motion Picture Music RANDY SPENDLOVE, AIR 1 RADIO NETWORK's RODNEY MILLER, KRUF/SHREVEPORT Promotions Dir. LISA SLADE, CUMULUS/NEW ORLEANS Creative Services Dir. SIG, former KLTG/CORPUS CHRISTI APD DREW STONE, POINT-TO-POINT Marketing Pres. RICK TORCASSO, KHKI/DES MOINES' KIM CHASE, WARQ/COLUMBIA, SC APD MEGAN SOSNE, and THINKIN’ & DRINKIN’ podcaster BART ALLMAND.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (10/24) to KDWB/MINNEAPOLIS' DAVE RYAN, BMLG RECORDS VP/Promotion & Marketing RYAN DOKKE, SAGA/MILWAUKEE GM BOB BELLINI, former KQMV/SEATTLE PD RICKY VILLA, SIRIUSXM’s WARD CLEAVER, KKBQ/HOUSTON GSM JUDY LAKIN, record promo vet DAN PHIPPEN, WHAS-A/LOUISVILLE News Dir. TED WERBIN, OUTLOOK COMMUNICATIONS Pres. TOM GILLIGAN, KQQL-HD2/MINNEAPOLIS PD and KTCZ/MINNEAPOLIS MD PAUL FLETCHER, GING MANAGEMENT’s BRAD DAVIDSON, WKBN-A/YOUNGSTOWN PD DAN RIVERS, BENZTOWN Dir./National Imaging SCOTT MAYTON, KFM-BFM/SAN DIEGO APD ROBIN ROTH, WAFY/FREDERICK, MD’s JEREMY YOUNG, and to WLZW/UTICA’s DAVE WHEELER.

