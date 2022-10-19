New Programming Added





WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO has entered into a content-sharing agreement with several new program partners beginning this week.

"Got Your Six," hosted by TONY NASH, brings together current service members and veteran high-performers to share their methods, strategies, and ideas in ways that will help you lead yourself and those around you better from the battlefield to the boardroom. This program can be heard WEDNESDAYS at 6p (ET) and SATURDAYS at 6a and 6p (ET).

"The American Hero Show" is hosted by retired U.S. ARMY Staff Sergeant TRAVIS MILLS, Founder and President of the Board of THE TRAVIS MILLS FOUNDATION. He is one of only five quadruple amputees from the wars in IRAQ and AFGHANISTAN to survive his injuries. Today, he is a motivational speaker, best-selling author, and advocate for veterans and amputees. The show can be heard MONDAYS at 7p (ET) and SATURDAYS 7a and 7p (ET).

"Veterans Corner Radio" is hosted by U.S. AIRFORCE veteran WILLIAM HODGES. It focuses on what those who have served in the military and their families need to know to maximize the services and benefits due to them. This program will air at 11a (ET) on WEDNESDAYS, THURSDAYS at 8p (ET), SATURDAYS at 9p (ET) and SUNDAYS at 10 am (ET).

THE VETERANS VOICE PROJECT launched in 2018 as a community outreach program for MT. CARMEL VETERANS SERVICE CENTER with the support of USAA. Host, retired NAVY reservist, MIKE LEWIS, works to inspire military, veterans, their families, and prospective partnersthrough stories he tells and by highlighting the resources available to solve problems of food, housing, economic, health, wellness, employment insecurity and more. This program will air at 10a (ET) on THURSDAYS, 8a (ET) on SATURDAYS, and 6p (ET) on SUNDAYS.

"Veterans Voice Radio" is hosted by GREGG BRASSO, CRAIG WOLFE and CHUCK DELANEY. The program and its hosts have built a reputation for finding a way to help veterans in every aspect of life, post service, focusing on women veterans' issues, VA HealthCare benefits, Parkinson's Disease, education, careers, housing, and suicide prevention. This program can be heard THURSDAYS at 7p (ET) and SUNDAYS at 6a (ET).

"Sword And Pen" is produced by MILITARY VETERANS IN JOURNALISM, a professional nonprofit that builds a community for veterans supporting their career growth and advocates for diversifying newsrooms through hiring and promoting more veterans. The show is hosted by LORI KING and DREW LAWRENCE and can be heard MONDAYS at 10a (ET), SATURDAYS at 8p (ET) and again SUNDAYS at 7p (ET).

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA Director Of Broadcast And Media Partnerships JEFF PIERCE commented, "We are excited to complement our programming with even more veteran-centric content. As a 'Voice For America's Veterans,' the addition of this new programming provides a broader selection of content designed to inform and provide resources for our Veterans. As WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO continues to support and further the mission of WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA, we are always looking for more content like this that will continue to help veterans-related organizations with their mission."

This year, NATIONAL WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA DAY will be on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17th. To find a location near you to volunteer or to sponsor a wreath for placement, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

