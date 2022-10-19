Premiering Nov. 17th

CNN AUDIO will premiere its new podcast, "The Assignment With AUDIE CORNISH," featuring the CNN Anchor and Correspondent, THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th.

In this weekly show, CORNISH will talk with everyday people at the center of debates that are rocking the culture with topics spanning the arts, education, politics, business, and sports. Listeners will hear stories from inside the communities and cultures shaping what we experience.

Said CORNISH, “I’m thrilled to launch 'The Assignment' with the CNN AUDIO team. I’ve long wanted a show that spotlights the voices of real people living through stories at the intersection of hard news and pop culture. Nothing is off-limits, as we jump into thought-provoking conversations grappling with issues most of us only argue about.”

The news veteran joined CNN in JANUARY after nearly two decades in journalism, co-hosting NPR’s news program, "All Things Considered." She earned a GEORGE PEABODY AWARD for her work with DAVID ISAY's STORYCORPS 9/11 PROJECT, and the NATIONAL PRESS FOUNDATION recognized her work with the 2020 SOL TAISHOFF AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN BROADCAST JOURNALISM.

"The Assignment With AUDIE CORNISH" will debut new episodes every THURSDAY and will be available to listen on CNN AUDIO or wherever you get your podcasts.

