New Scary Podcast

iHEARTMEDIA, BLUMHOUSE TELEVISION and GRIM & MILD launched the third annual season of “AARON MAHNKE's 13 Days Of HALLOWEEN,” an original scripted horror podcast starring CLANCY BROWN and CARTER ROCKWOOD, a 13-part anthology series that combines “monster-of-the-week” episodes with a continuous storyline unique for each season and is produced in immersive 3-D audio.

Season three is set in 1930s DEPRESSION-era AMERICA, and tells the story of 12-year-old Max who must travel back to his parent’s house on DEVIL'S NIGHT, a version of HALLOWEEN from the '30s that was known for its mayhem, violence and chaos. As Max makes his way home, he continues to cross paths with the mysterious and supernatural Bezalel. Follow along to this season of “13 Days of HALLOWEEN” to find out, starting today, with new episodes dropping daily through OCTOBER 31st.

