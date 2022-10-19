Acquires SoundStage.fm

AUDIUS, the decentralized music community and discovery platform for developers, artists and their fans, has acquired virtual music experience platform SOUNDSTAGE.FM. The move brings AUDIUS into the rapidly expanding market of virtual concert performances and further establishes their presence in the growing music metaverse.

Said AUDIUS CEO/co-founder RONEIL RUMBURG, “At AUDIUS, we are always excited to expand the ways that artists can interact with their most passionate fans. SOUNDSTAGE.FM has built one of the most compelling environments for artists and their fans to meet virtually and is a natural extension of what the AUDIUS community is building. We’re excited for the artists that love AUDIUS to connect with their fans in the SOUNDSTAGE.FM metaverse.”

SOUNDSTAGE.FM, a BARCELONA-based company, was founded in 2019 by ARA KEVONIAN as a way for artists and fans to connect in newly imagined ways. The platform provides interactive experiences for fans while unlocking new branding and monetization prospects for artists. Their SOUNDCLUBS fuse virtual and physical worlds in ways that preserve the human essence and magic of spectacle, while exposing a range of organic touch-points for interaction and transaction.

Commented KEVONIAN< "My intention with SOUNDSTAGE.FM was to produce the next best thing to a physical concert. The goal was to deliver an experience that allowed fans and artists to interact as their human selves. As we found out, that human element proved to be key in recreating the excitement that was lost in existing live stream and virtual concert offerings. I'm excited to bring SOUNDSTAGE.FM to AUDIUS and join the AUDIUS ecosystem. RONEIL and FORREST share the same vision of bringing more unique and compelling experiences to fans while giving the artist full creative freedom."

Added AUDIUS Chief Product Officer and co-founder FORREST BROWNING, “In SOUNDSTAGE.FM, ARA has created a powerful new environment for artists and fans to interact in. There’s an ambitious product roadmap for SOUNDSTAGE.FM as we work with ARA to create new virtual experiences for music fans.”

Established in 2018, AUDIUS is owned and operated by an open-source community of artists, music fans, and developers from around the world, and is powered by its own crypto token, $AUDIO.

