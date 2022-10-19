Chris & Lauren Lane (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS NASHVILLE sends congratulations to BIG LOUD RECORDS' CHRIS LANE and his wife, LAUREN LANE, who welcomed their second baby boy on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16th. The new addition was 8 lbs., and delivered via C-section after the baby was breech. Both mom and baby are fine. No word yet on his name.

The couple also has a one- year-old son, DUTTON, whose name was inspired by the TV series YELLOWSTONE (NET NEWS 6/11/21). LAUREN shared pictures and video of DUTTON meeting his new brother for the first time on her INSTAGRAM account. The couple announced the were expecting again last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/9).

