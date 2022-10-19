Lincoln New Pres./California Region

LIVE NATION has hired GENI LINCOLN as it's new Pres. of the CALIFORNIA region. She will oversee all booking, marketing and business operations there. She previously served as the GM and Sr. VP/Live Events for the KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA. She replaces RICH BEST, who previously served as Pres./California. He is now joining Live Nation's global team.

LINCOLN said, “I am very excited to return to LIVE NATION and join the stellar CALIFORNIA team. “I have been fortunate enough to have worked with some of the best teams in the business and look forward to continuing growing those relationships in this role at LIVE NATION.”

Co-pres./US Concerts, LIVE NATION JORDAN ZACHARY said, “We are thrilled to welcome GENI back to LIVE NATION, leading our CALIFORNIA team. In her prior role at the FORUM she has worked incredibly closely with our teams and we’re excited to see her continue to support even more of our division and the artists we support across CALIFORNIA.”

BEST added, “This is a great opportunity for my friend GENI and I give her a warm welcome to one of the most vibrant concert markets in the world. At the same time I’m incredibly excited to take the next step living out my dream working with artists on a global stage.”

