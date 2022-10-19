Iggy Pop And Watt (Photo: Danny Clinch)

ATLANTIC RECORDS and ANDREW WATT's GOLD TOOTH RECORDS have signed and exclusive partnership deal and IGGY POP is the first artist signed to the joint venture. IGGY POP will make his label debut on OCTOBER 28th with “Frenzy,” the first single off his forthcoming album.

IGGY POP said, “I'm the guy with no shirt who rocks. ANDREW and GOLD TOOTH get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way. The players are guys I've known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

WATT added, “Iggy Pop is a f*cking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

Chairman And CEO, ATLANTIC RECORDS CRAIG KALLMAN added, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome ANDREW and GOLD TOOTH into the ATLANTIC family. As a brilliant producer and stellar musician, ANDREW has the gift of elevating every project into a work of art. And, of course, we’re over the moon to have the legendary and phenomenal IGGY POP as our first joint signing. IGGY’s groundbreaking work forever changed the rock landscape, and he continues to make boundary-crashing music. This also marks his return to the WARNER family, more than 50 years after he made his recording debut with the STOOGES on our sister label ELEKTRA. IGGY’s never stopped evolving, and he’s made a fantastic album that we can’t wait for the world to hear.”





