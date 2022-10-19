Knox (Photo: Hayley Crow)

MICHAEL KNOX has been promoted to Pres. at PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE. The move expands his role with the independent music publishing company where he has worked since 2010, most recently as SVP. He will continue to report to Pres. /COO KATHY SPANBERGER.

In addition to his work with PEERMUSIC, KNOX is also an accomplished music producer, having produced 28 #1 songs, as well as being the host of the syndicated radio show KNOX COUNTRY 360 for the past four years. He's also a label executive, running BMG imprint MUSIC KNOX RECORDS since 2018.

KNOX’s production credits include JASON ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD ("If I Didn't Love You"), THOMAS RHETT (“It Goes Like This”), TRACE ADKINS (“Just Fishin’”), ALDEAN and KELLY CLARKSON (“Don’t You Wanna Stay”), ALDEAN and LUDACRIS (“Dirt Road Anthem”), LUKE BRYAN and ERIC CHURCH (“The Only Way I Know”), MONTGOMERY GENTRY (“Where I Come From”), JOSH THOMPSON (“Way Out Here”), and songs from RANDY OWEN, FRANKIE BALLARD, HANK WILLIAMS JR., CLAY WALKER, TIM MONTANA, and more. KNOX co-produced “The Wrong Song” featuring CONNIE BRITTON and HAYDEN PANETTEIRE with T-BONE BURNETT from the TV show NASHVILLE, along with several other releases from the series. He has earned seven nominations in the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS' Producer of the Year category, and is currently in the studio working on projects with MICHAEL RAY and RILEY GREEN.

SPANBERGER said, “In the 12 years that he has been with PEERMUSIC, MICHAEL KNOX has distinctively guided our NASHVILLE office song by song, hit by hit, resulting in major impact for our roster of songwriters. KNOX is one of the most prolific publishers and music producers in NASHVILLE with an extraordinary amount of production credits to his name, but it’s his thoughtful approach, quick humor, and devotion to our music creators that really draws people to want to build their careers with PEERMUSIC NASHVILLE. KNOX is delivering career-making opportunities for our writers.”

KNOX added, “For over 94 years, the PEERs have been widely considered the first family of Country music publishing with a history of delivering ‘firsts’ in the industry. I jumped at the invitation to be a part of this this publishing team 12 years ago and to work alongside some of the best and most trusted music publishers in the business. The important legacy that we’re building upon here in NASHVILLE, our commitment to continue delivering ‘firsts’ for songwriters, and the genuine connections we have with our PEERMUSIC writers is something that I’m flat-out proud to be a part of. I’m thankful to KATHY, MARY MEGAN PEER, RALPH PEER II, and our PEERMUSIC team for this opportunity.”

