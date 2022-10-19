Americans Love Rap & Country

The battle between Rap and Country music seems to have Americans divided, according to a new survey by WISEVOTER, a bipartisan educational platform. While Rap came out on top with survey respondents in 23 states choosing it as their favorite genre, Country music was right behind, winning the hearts of 22 states. The distant third most popular genre was Rock music, rocking the hearts of five states.

That's quite different from the norm, where Rock was typically the #1 choice for Americans in previous surveys. Click here to see how your state's musical tastes rank.

« see more Net News