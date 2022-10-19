Houser (Photo: Rachel Deeb)

ALL ACCESS congratulates MAGNOLIA MUSIC GROUP artist RANDY HOUSER and his wife TATIANA on the birth of their second baby boy, HARLAN "BANKS" HOUSER on SEPTEMBER 19th.

The couple made the announcement in a joint social media post TODAY (10/19), stating, "We have spent the past four weeks soaking up every minute of family time with baby BANKS. Thank you LORD for this sweet boy!!"

The HOUSERS already have a toddler, HUCKLEBERRY RANDOLPH HOUSER, born in 2019 (NET NEWS 6/10/19), and HOUSER has a son from a previous marriage. The couple wed in 2016.

