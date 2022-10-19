WQBE Helps Police (Photo: Facebook-West Virginia Natural Resources Police

WEST VIRGINIA NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE received a complaint from BRISTOL BROADCASTING Country WQBE (97.5) & Top-40 WVSR (Electric 102.7) that a deer they saw by the radio station had been found shot dead from the back of a pickup truck.

Thanks to video and information supplied by station staff, police were able to track down the white Toyota Tundra pickup, and after they questioned the owner, arrested three people who admitted to shooting the doe from the back of the pickup and dumping the remains nearby. Charges against the three individuals is still pending.

