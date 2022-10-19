CMT Next Women Of Country

CMT has announced that its final “CMT NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY" showcase of the year will celebrate the songs of the late LORETTA LYNN. Hosted by CITY WINERY NASHVILLE, the event takes place on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th at 7:30p (CT).

The network's SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM will co-host with artist WENDY MOTEN. Performers will include BOWEN + YOUNG, BROOKE EDEN, CAYLEE HAMMACK, ERIN ENDERLIN, MIKO MARKS, SACHA, STEPHANIE QUAYLE and TIERA KENNEDY. MOTEN is also scheduled to perform. Tickets are available here.

