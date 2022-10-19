-
Marcus Mason Named PD of WLOK/Memphis
by Jeff McKay
October 20, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
GIILLIAM COMMUNICATIONS Gospel WLOK-A in MEMPHIS is bringing in MARCUS MASON as PD.
GIILLIAM COMMUNICATIONS President/CEO ART GILLIAM said, “We are pleased to have MARCUS join our WLOK family. MARCUS brings to WLOK a great deal of radio and television experience that will help WLOK continue to grow as it nears almost a half-century of broadcasting in the MEMPHIS area.”