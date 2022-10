MJ

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT Country CKRY (COUNTRY 105)/CALGARY, AB welcomes MJ as its new midday host.

A graduate of the BCIT SCHOOL OF BUSINESS + MEDIA, MJ worked at radio stations in BRITISH COLUMBIA, including CISQ (MOUNTAIN FM), and for the syndicated Country program "THE CASEY CLARKE SHOW" prior to joining CKRY.

« see more Net News