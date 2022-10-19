Hazel Savage (Photo: LinkedIn)

SOUNDCLOUD Music Intelligence VP HAZEL SAVAGE has joined B2B streaming technology specialist TUNED GLOBAL as a non-executive board member.

The UK-based exec will support growth across EMEA, U.S. and APAC territories.

TUNED GLOBAL says SAVAGE “will offer an independent perspective on decisions around strategy, governance and future technology direction."

After stings at SHAZAM, PANDORA, UNIVERSAL MUSIC and HMV, SAVAGE founded AI music curator MUSIIO in 2018, which was acquired by SOUNDCLOUD in 2022.

SAVAGE’s appointment to its board builds on a successful existing relationship, having already worked together on various client projects, including THAILAND's first localized streaming app as well as music for games tech firm REACTIONAL MUSIC and music services provider REHEGOO MUSIC GROUP..

TUNED GLOBAL integrated technology from MUSIIO into its API in MARCH.

Founded in 2011, TUNED GLOBAL has offices in AUSTRALIA, the UK and U.S. The company helps telcos, brands, enterprises and startups globally launch, run and grow a music streaming service. It has previously worked on apps for WARNER MUSIC GROUP (ED SHEERAN), along with UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and PIZZA HUT. Its technology also powers the UFC ULTIMATE SOUNDS app in the U.S., and DEEDO, a pan-AFRICAN streaming service.

TUNED GLOBAL announced earlier this year that it’s powering a custom-made children’s streaming service, GABB MUSIC, in the U.S. from mobile technology firm GABB WIRELESS

Said SAVAGE: “I am very excited and honored to join the TUNED GLOBAL board. That they would select its first independent director as a female tech founder shows this business’ forward-thinking.

“I’ve always had a great working relationship with the TUNED GLOBAL team, and I can’t wait to bring what I’ve learnt throughout my career to the business as it enters its expansion phase into new markets and the launch of meaningful services in the metaverse”.

TUNED GLOBAL MD/co-founder CON RASO added, “We’re delighted that HAZEL is joining our board at a very exciting time for the company. Her expertise and unbeatable industry knowledge will prove vital to TUNED GLOBAL as we continue to scale and grow the business in new markets.”

TUNED GLOBAL Chairman/EXTO PARTNERS Managing Director WILL DEANE commented, “It’s been hugely rewarding to watch TUNED GLOBALl’s fast growth over the past few years. I look forward to working with HAZEL and I’ve no doubt her expertise and experience in growing a data-focussed company can help TUNED GLOBAL’s focus on creating the world’s best streaming technology and delivering the most exceptional customer experience.”

« see more Net News