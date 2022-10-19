Coming to America

U.K. DAB radio station and streamer PODCAST RADIO took the occasion of its all-day PODCAST FUTURES conference at the NAB SHOW NEW YORK on WEDNESDAY (10/19) to announce its expansion into the U.S. market. In a speech at the conference, Director PAUL CHANTLER said that the all-podcast network will be offered in a U.S. version as a format or for dayparts, targeting "underperforming and duplicative formatted stations in all U.S. markets." The company is also planning to evolve PODCAST RADIO, which presently airs complete episodes of podcasts with commentary by "podjocks" (including former KROQ/LOS ANGELES "KEVIN AND BEAN" co-host GENE "BEAN" BAXTER), into a format airing clips of shows in rotation "like a traditional music station," first as a daily show and ultimately 24/7. GARY KRANTZ, who is working on the expansion with PODCAST RADIO, said that the U.S. version will be available on a barter or cash licensing basis.

The sessions included presentations of podcast-related research by NUVOODOO's CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS, with the "six things that stand out" about podcasts (deeper topic areas, easy to listen to, lots of ways to find new podcasts, huge upside to well-done commercials, listeners abandon episodes (but teasing upcoming content helps keep them listening), and quality matters), and JACOBS MEDIA's FRED JACOBS, reiterating several points from his company's PUBLIC RADIO TECHSURVEY and talent survey with MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP). And a panel with EDISON RESEARCH's MEGAN LAZOVICK, LIBSYN's ROB GREENLEE, and "YOUNG AND PROFITING" host HALA TAHA discussed how Gen-Z relates to podcasts, with LAZOVICK noting that the generation wants "digital content, however it's served," not caring whether the shows are classified as podcasts, video, or something else.





Podcast Radio CEO Gerry Edwards hosts the conference







