Sunday, October 23rd

MILWAUKEE RADIO ALLIANCE Alternative WLUM (FM 102/1)/MILWAUKEE is celebrating 16 years of the FM 102/1 brand with a “SWEET 16” this SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23rd featuring lovelytheband and BEACH WEATHER at THE RAVE. The festivities begin with a special pre-show rooftop birthday party with cake and an acoustic performance from BARNS COURTNEY. Admission to the rooftop party is free with a SWEET 16 ticket.

It was on JULY 11th, 2006 that WLUM relaunched Alternative as FM 102/1. Current PD MICHELLE RUTKOWSKI has been at the station all 16 years.

