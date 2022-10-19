Zytle

As previously reported in ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 10/17), though the title is different, CUMULUS MEDIA Country KYKZ/LAKE CHARLES, LA, has hired AARON "AZ" ZYTLE as PD and morning on-air host.

The 30-year broadcast veteran was most recently Brand Manager and morning host for TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KUSJ-F/KILLEEN, TX.

CUMULUS MEDIA LAKE CHARLES/BEAUMONT VP/Market Manager ELIZABETH BLACKSTOCK commented, “We are pleased to have AARON join our CUMULUS team in LAKE CHARLES. He has programmed Country, Rock and Alternative stations and is a great fit for our cluster and for KYKZ, where he will also be heard in mornings. AARON has a passion for radio and for getting out in the community with our clients and listeners.”

Added ZYTLE, “I am excited to start a new chapter in my radio career programming KYKZ in LAKE CHARLES. Great city, great food, and great country music… What more could I ask for?”

« see more Net News