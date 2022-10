Winners

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the winners of its 2022 NAB MARCONI RADIO AWARDS, led by BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX taking home the honor of Legendary Station of the Year.

The winners, announced at a dinner hosted by NICK CANNON:

LEGENDARY STATION OF THE YEAR

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F/PHOENIX

LEGENDARY RADIO MANAGER OF THE YEAR

HUBBARD News WTOP/WASHINGTON's JOEL OXLEY

NETWORK/SYNDICATED PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

DAN PATRICK

MAJOR MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Sports WEEI-F/BOSTON's GREG HILL

LARGE MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

CUMULUS Classic Hits WGRR/CINCINNATI's CHRIS O'BRIEN AND JANEEN COYLE

MEDIUM MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Country WUSY (US101)/CHATTANOOGA's MO & STYCKMAN

SMALL MARKET PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO's KRISTIN MONICA

MAJOR MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB/ATLANTA

LARGE MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT

MEDIUM MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A/FORT WAYNE

SMALL MARKET STATION OF THE YEAR

BIG RIVER BROADCASTING Country WXFL (KIX 96)/FLORENCE, AL

BEST RADIO PODCAST OF THE YEAR

BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, "COLD SEASON 2"

AC STATION OF THE YEAR

HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL

CHR STATION OF THE YEAR

ZIMMER Top 40 KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO

CLASSIC HITS STATION OF THE YEAR

BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK/PHILADELPHIA

COLLEGE RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR

HOFSTRA UNIVERSITY's WRHU/HEMPSTEAD, NY

COUNTRY STATION OF THE YEAR

CUMULUS Country KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS

NEWS/TALK STATION OF THE YEAR

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KRMG-A-F/TULSA

RELIGIOUS STATION OF THE YEAR

GLORY COMMUNICATIONS Gospel WFMV-A/COLUMBIA, SC

ROCK STATION OF THE YEAR

ZIMMER Classic Rock KCMQ/COLUMBIA, MO

SPANISH LANGUAGE STATION OF THE YEAR

iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Hits WZTU (TU 94.9)/MIAMI

SPORTS STATION OF THE YEAR

AUDACY Sports WXYT-F (97.1 THE TICKET)/DETROIT

URBAN STATION OF THE YEAR

COX MEDIA GROUP R&B WALR (KISS 104)/ATLANTA

« back to Net News