'The Astronaut' Debuts

BTS member JIN will appear as a special guest at COLDPLAY's world tour in BUENOS AIRES to perform “The Astronaut” together on OCTOBER 28th. The announcement follows the unveiling of “The Astronaut” poster that reveals COLDPLAY’s participation in co-writing the song.

BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement about JIN’s appearance at COLDPLAY’s MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR via THE global fandom platform WEVERSE this morning. JIN and COLDPLAY will perform “The Astronaut” live together for the first time at RIVER PLATE STATDIUM on that day.

A live cinema broadcast of the concert will be available worldwide as well as on BTS' official YOUTUBE channel after the concert ends.

“The Astronaut,” co-written by JIN and COL.DPLAY, is set to be released at MIDNIGHT (ET)/9a (PT) on OCTOBER 28th.





