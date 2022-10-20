Awarding Prizes

The BMI FOUNDATION has announced the recipients of this year's PETE CARPENTER FELLOWSHIP, a competitive residency for aspiring film, television, and video game composers in KAL VOKES and NOAH HOROWITZ, from NEW YORK CITY and LOS ANGELES, respectively, In addition to the monetary award, VOKES will work with award-winning composer TREVOR GURECKIS, while HOROWITZ will be mentored by TONY MORALES and FIL EISLER.

The PETE CARPENTER FELLOWSHIP was established in 1989 by FOUNDATION ADVISORY PANELIST and iconic composer MIKE POST in memory of the late PETE CARPENTER, who was his co-composer of television themes and scores including "The A-Team," "Magnum P.I.," "The Rockford Files" (for which they won a GRAMMY), "Hardcastle And McCormick," "Hunter" and "Riptide."

The program, which expanded in 2022, now awards two $3,000 stipends for up to five weeks of intensive, in-studio mentorship with established composers in the L.A. and N.Y. area, and also offers the opportunity to consult with other distinguished film, television, and gaming composers and leaders in the entertainment industry. The fellowship is open to any composer 21 years or older pursuing a career in film, television, and/or gaming composition.

Over the years, the FELLOWSHIP has nurtured thriving television and film scoring careers, including those of EMMY-winning composers CHRIS BECK ("Buffy The Vampire Slayer," "Frozen") and ROGER NEILL ("Chicago Hope,: "King Of The Hill," "Mozart In The Jungle), CHRISTOPHER TYNG ("Futurama," "The O.C.," "Suits") and ATLI ORVARSSON ("The Perfect Guy," "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med" and "Chicago PD").

