TIM HRYCYSHYN has been promoted to SVP/Digital Strategy for REPUBLIC RECORDS by EVP Global Commerce & Digital Strategy KEVIN LIPSON.

HRYCYSHYN oversees a department of experienced digital marketers, spearheading online marketing strategy for artists across the roster. He has proven instrumental to the digital influence and impact of everyone from THE WEEKND, POST MALONE and NICKI MINAJ to GLASS ANIMALS and STEPHEN SANCHEZ.

Commented LIPSON, “TIM exhibits an incredible level of knowledge, tenacity and dependability. It’s genuinely inspiring to work with him, because of his desire to constantly innovate. He’s the ultimate artist champion who uplifts everyone around him, a cornerstone of our department’s drive to be first in class.”

Added HRYCYSHYN, “We always find a way to provide the most overall value for the artists. Our goal is to ensure their music is presented in the best light, remaining true to each creative vision. As a department, we’re always pushing creative and tech limits to be faster, smarter, and to think differently. KEVIN, ROPPO, MONTE and AVERY have really enabled me to evolve, giving my team the latitude to follow every idea from genesis to successful execution.”

HRYCYSHYN joined REPUBLIC RECORDS in 2015 as Dir./Digital Marketing. During 2019, he became VP/Digital Marketing. Along the way, label marketing campaigns were nominated for WEBBYS, STREAMYS, LOVIES and a CLIP AWARD for an initiative surrounding the launch of LORD HURON’s "Vide Noir" in 2018. Prior to REPUBLIC, HRYCYSHYN held positions in digital marketing at ILG and ADA.

