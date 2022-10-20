Mike Love (Photo: Randy Miramontez / Shutterstock.com)

THE BEACH BOYS and SIXTHMAN have announced the lineup for the second sailing of the GOOD VIBRATIONS CRUISE, sailing MARCH 3rd through 8th from MIAMI to HARVEST CAYE, BELIZE and COSTA MAYA, MEXICO aboard NORWEGIAN PEARL. Reservations are available now, exclusively at www.thebeachboyscruise.com.

The second voyage will feature live music across several stages and settings throughout the ship, including two unique shows from THE BEACH BOYS and performances by THE ISLEY BROTHERS and open-sea concerts from THE TEMPTATIONS, RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS, MARK McGRATH and RAIN - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES. In addition, the specially curated schedule of events offers a variety of music-centered activities and opportunities for cruisers to interact with some of their favorite artists, highlighted by a photo taken with THE BEACH BOYS for every cabin on board.

