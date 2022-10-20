Exclusive Stitcher Representation

SIRIUSXM announced an agreement with "The RACHEL HOLLIS Podcast" for the exclusive rights to distribute and sell advertising for the popular self-help podcast hosted by the three-time NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author.

The new agreement gives SXM MEDIA exclusive global ad sales rights to the podcast. The agreement calls for STITCHER to distribute the show across all podcast platforms.

"The RACHEL HOLLIS Podcast" regularly ranks in the top 50 shows in its category on APPLE PODCASTS, and averages over 36 million downloads per year.

Said HOLLIS, "Teaming up with SIRIUSXM allows us to further elevate the show, bringing it into an exciting new chapter. I believe we learn the most by listening to other people’s stories and sharing in conversation. My hope is to keep seeking out wisdom from our guests that spark curiosity and openness with an ever-evolving audience."

Added STITCHER COO DANIEL OSIT, "RACHEL has spent years growing her influence from a humble blog to a lifestyle juggernaut that spreads across social media, books, audio, television and more. With this deal, we're pleased to help her reach new listeners and further grow her audience reach."

Added SIRIUSXM VP/Global Head Of Revenue Partnerships KELLI HURLEY, "Self-help and motivational podcasts are increasingly becoming more popular with listeners, and with tens of millions of downloads, 'The RACHEL HOLLIS Podcast' is already a success story in that area. RACHEL is a unique, relatable and dynamic personality who will further expand SXM MEDIA's impressive portfolio in that category, giving marketers another avenue to connect with the highly engaged and loyal audience that RACHEL has cultivated over the years."

