RADIO AMERICA has signed a new distribution and sales agreement with TODD HERMAN’s daily podcast and the debut of the weekly TODD HERMAN SHOW which will launch on SATURDAY November 5th.

HERMAN spent eight years in SEATTLE as a talk radio host on KHHT. During six years of that time, he was also a regular fill-in for RUSH LIMBAUGH until RUSH’s passing in 2021. His new show is a two-hour weekly program, featured on stations across the country.

RADIO AMERICA Pres. & CEO, MIKE PARADISO said, “TODD is a phenomenal talent that knows how to connect with listeners and advertisers. His daily podcast is a great addition to our podcast lineup and we love the opportunity to bring his show back to a national radio audience."

HERMAN added, “I am feeling such gratitude to be welcomed to RADIO AMERICA, where our God-given right to speak freely is practiced by some of the greatest voices in radio and podcasting. I thank God, my team and my podcast family for getting us here.”

For more information on HERMAN's show or Podcast contact: affiliates@radioamerica.com.

