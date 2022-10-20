Loretta Lynn Celebration Of Life

"COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN," a live celebration in partnership with the family of the late singer, will be held on SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th at 6p (CT), co-produced by CMT and SANDBOX PRODUCTIONS. The public memorial from the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in NASHVILLE will air commercial-free on CMT.

Hosted by NBC's "TODAY" host and LYNN family friend JENNA BUSH HAGER, the celebration will feature performances from BRANDI CARLILE, LYNN's sister CRYSTAL GAYLE, DARIUS RUCKER, EMMY RUSSELL & LUKAS NELSON, GEORGE STRAIT, THE HIGHWOMEN with BRITTNEY SPENCER, KEITH URBAN, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MARGO PRICE, TANYA TUCKER and WYNONNA JUDD. LYNN'S close friends BARBARA MANDRELL, FAITH HILL, MARTINA McBRIDE, SHERYL CROW and TIM McGRAW are also scheduled to perform.

CMT will air two encores, on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2nd at 7p (CT) and SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6th at 10p (CT). The special will be available on PARAMOUNT+ early next year.

The show will be open to the public, with limited tickets available. Find out more here.

