Shomby

How do you take on a perennial “big dog” station that shares your format? In his latest column for ALL ACCESS, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY outlines six action steps for getting the job done.

Among his more surprising advice is to respect the market leader. In the past, he says, taking shots at the competition was the way to go. Today, he notes, “with the larger audience being Gen-Z and Millennial, I’d avoid any of that. These generations don’t take kindly to ‘trash talk,’ and will not support anyone who does … You may be alienating more than you’re attracting with this tactic.”

Summing up, SHOMBY writes, “Understand that market leaders do not last forever. Stay focused on your strategy. Involve your entire staff in the process. Stay strong in your effort. You may one day be the NEXT ‘Big Dog.’”

Check out his action plan in SHOMBY’s new column, “Going Up Against The Big Dog.” Find it in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

« see more Net News