Gordy & Robinson (Photo: s_bukley/DFree/Shutterstock.com)

MUSICARES has named MOTOWN founder and GRAMMY Award nominee BERRY GORDY and GRAMMY Award winner SMOKEY ROBINSON the 2023 MUSICARES "Persons of the Year." They will be honored at this year's benefit gala being held at the LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023, two nights before the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS.

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MUSICARES, the leading music charity providing music professionals' health and human services across a spectrum of needs.

Executive Dir./MUSICARES LAURA SEGURA, said, "MUSICARES is thrilled to be honoring BERRY GORDY and SMOKEY ROBINSON at the "2023 Persons of the Year" gala, which will be the first time we are honoring two legends together. With Mr. GORDY as the creator of the MOTOWN SOUND, and Mr. ROBINSON as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined MOTOWN, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other."

GORDY said, "Wow! How honored I am to be named the MUSICARES "Persons of the Year," and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great SMOKEY ROBINSON. How special is that! I am grateful to be included in MUSICARES' remarkable history of music icons. The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening."

ROBINSON added, "I have supported MUSICARES for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services. I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and MOTOWN founder BERRY GORDY to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together."

« see more Net News