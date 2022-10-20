Hill

1824, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP’s youth-driven creative solutions division has named POSSUM HILL VP/Content. HILL will report to SVP and Head of 1824 TODD GOODWIN and be based in the company's SANTA MONICA, CA office. Most recently, HILL was Sr. Dir./Video Production at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP.

In his new role, HILL will oversee 1824’s content creation efforts while working to scale UMG’s live-streaming capabilities.

GOODWIN commented, "I’ve been a huge fan of POSSUM’s work since joining the company in 2015. In addition to his incredible work developing new content formats and on-set expertise, he is a proven mentor of young creatives. We are excited to welcome POSSUM to 1824 where his breadth of knowledge and creativity can be applied across all of our UMG labels and business units."

HILL added, "I have long admired what TODD has created 1824 as a unique platform for young creatives to contribute to artist promotion in an authentic way. I am thrilled that I will now be working with this amazing team as we look to expand our in-house content creation capabilities and become the go-to source for live streaming at UMG."

