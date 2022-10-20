Glover (Photo: Create Music Group)

CREATE MUSIC GROUP has named BRIAN GLOVER in the newly created position of Sr. Dir./Streaming at the company. In this new role, GLOVER will oversee streaming strategy for the hip-hop, r&b and pop artists that Create distributes. He will be based in LOS ANGELES.

Since his arrival at CREATE MUSIC, GLOVER has contributed to the success of Ice Spice's viral hit "Munch (Feelin' U)" and emerging pop star NERIAH's rollout. He came to CREATE from the independent label CINEMATIC MUSIC GROUP which he joined in 2018, rising to the position of Director/Commerce and Artist Marketing. At CINEMATIC he oversaw hip-hop, R&B and Pop campaigns, including with such artists as T-PAIN, YUNGEEN ACE, MICK JENKINS BIG YAVO, SKAIWATER and others.

SVP/Music Operations and Marketing CHRIS HERCHE said, “Working in the indie sector since the beginning of his career, BRIAN has amassed the expertise and deep relationships with our streaming partners that will enable him to build and execute highly successful campaigns for the eclectic group of projects that we work at Create Music Group. I’m thrilled to have him here at Create.”

GLOVER added, “CREATE MUSIC GROUP has built a reputation as a fierce advocate for their artists and I’m beyond excited to use my expertise in both streaming and marketing to continue CREATE's history as a company that puts artists first."





