Concord Music Signs Omar Apollo
by Jeff McKay
October 20, 2022
CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING announced they have reached an agreement with LATIN Pop & R&B Singer-Songwriter OMAR APOLLO that will include rights to APOLLO’s full catalog, including his future works.
CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP A&R JEREMY YOHAI said, “OMAR has already proven himself to be one of the most exciting artists, pushing music forward. It’s been amazing working OMAR together with DYLAN [SHANKS, management] and his current success is only the beginning,”.
APOLLO said, “Working with JEREMY and the CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING team has been great.”