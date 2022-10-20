Apollo (Photo: Rodrigo Alvarez)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING announced they have reached an agreement with LATIN Pop & R&B Singer-Songwriter OMAR APOLLO that will include rights to APOLLO’s full catalog, including his future works.

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING SVP A&R JEREMY YOHAI said, “OMAR has already proven himself to be one of the most exciting artists, pushing music forward. It’s been amazing working OMAR together with DYLAN [SHANKS, management] and his current success is only the beginning,”.

APOLLO said, “Working with JEREMY and the CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING team has been great.”

