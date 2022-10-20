Russell Rush

The news came from the wife of iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KXXM (96.1 NOW)/SAN ANTONIO afternoon drive host RUSSELL RUSH that his condition has worsened and he was moved to home-based hospice care.

SARALYN FERRELL posted on FACEBOOK, “We are home on hospice care to spend the last few days we have together with family. We are heartbroken but blessed and currently don’t need anything but love. Please know RUSSELL is fully conscious & I’m doing my best to show him your posts and pictures when he isn’t resting.”

RUSH announced in 2019 that he was battling a rare form of cancer, but stayed on the air as much as possible during his fight.

MYSANANTONIO has more about RUSH here.

