WUSF

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA News-Talk WUSF-F/TAMPA announced it will end the ”All Night Jazz” show that has been a staple of the station for 56 years.

“All Night Jazz” was created originally as “Jazz Night” by GEORGE GEIGER, a former UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA student who went on to write for TV shows including “Simon and Simon” and “Scarecrow and Mrs. King.” GEIGER died earlier this year at the age of 74.

WUSF GM JOANN UROFSKY told the publication CREATIVE LOAFING TAMPA BAY that “All Night Jazz” will be replaced by new programming starting OCTOBER 31st.

